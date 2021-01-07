THE BIG STORY

440,000 CPF members set to get matched top-ups

Thousands of people are set to get matching sums of up to $600 a year to top up their Central Provident Fund (CPF) Retirement Accounts, under a new scheme. The move to help more older CPF members attain the Basic Retirement Sum and provide them retirement adequacy will benefit some 440,000 people.

Bunker tanker at centre of new cluster quarantined

NewOcean 6, a bunker tanker at the centre of Singapore's latest Covid-19 cluster, has been quarantined and will cease all operations until further notice. The vessel will need to review all its procedures before it is allowed to resume operations, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said in a statement yesterday.



The 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang on Tuesday. The congress convened to draft a new economic plan. AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

Kim Jong Un urges 'big leap forward' at rare party congress

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued a dire warning at the country's first ruling party congress in five years, saying that development plans fell far short of their goals and that the party would explore a new path for making a "big leap forward".

The days-long Workers' Party congress began shortly after Mr Kim skipped his usual New Year's Day address.

OPINION

S-E Asia, US and China's rivalry focus of new book

China scholar David Shambaugh's latest book is on the United States' relationship with South-east Asia and how that affects its contest with China. Associate editor Ravi Velloor takes a look at the book detailing the rivalry between the US and China, which the author describes as the defining feature of international relations.

BUSINESS

Haidilao family to buy bungalow for $42 million

The family of Singapore’s richest billionaire, a co-founder of hotpot chain Haidilao, is buying a freehold good class bungalow (GCB) in Gallop Road at the highest price per sq ft for the area. According to documents seen by The Straits Times, the option to purchase the bungalow was granted to Mr Zhang Hanzhi at $42 million on Dec 22.

LIFE

Festival explores change from the middle ground

The M1 Singapore Fringe Festival returns this month with Quiet Riot as its theme, exploring the idea of change from the middle ground. Artistes will present works on issues such as climate change and the censorship of women's writing. The Straits Times takes a look at four productions.