THE BIG STORY

TraceTogether data will be used only for serious crimes

TraceTogether data will be used with utmost restraint, two ministers said yesterday, as they underscored the importance of maintaining trust in the contact-tracing system. Even though the police have the powers to access the data for criminal investigations, they will do so only for very serious offences.

Malaysia expects to pay less than $270m over HSR deal

Malaysia expects to pay Singapore less than $270 million for the termination of the high-speed rail project, Malaysian Cabinet minister Mustapa Mohamed said, adding that the country would honour its compensation obligations. Malaysia had let the deal lapse after both sides could not agree to changes it had proposed.

WORLD

Gulf states ink deal to bring Qatar back to regional fold

Gulf states yesterday signed a rapprochement deal at a summit in the Saudi city of Al-Ula, welcoming Qatar back into the regional fold after a three-year rift that has fractured the Arab world. The "solidarity and stability" agreement comes after Riyadh reopened its land, sea and air borders to Doha late on Monday.

OPINION

Finding a way to end unemployment

The pandemic has heightened rethinking among economists about how to create jobs. Many now think standard stimulus measures might not be enough. And the idea gaining traction is a job guarantee scheme, under which the government creates enough jobs to absorb all job seekers, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

SINGAPORE

Plans to make energy mix greener as economy grows

Electricity demand here is expected to have fallen between 2 per cent and 4 per cent last year due to the pandemic, but it is expected to rebound as the economy recovers and grows. Singapore wants to green its energy mix as this happens, said Dr Tan See Leng, Second Minister for Trade and Industry, in Parliament yesterday.

BUSINESS

Gojek said to be in merger talks with Tokopedia

Indonesia's Gojek is in advanced discussions about merging with local e-commerce pioneer Tokopedia, ahead of a planned initial public offering of the new entity, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Both sides see potential synergies and are keen to close the deal as soon as possible, the people said.