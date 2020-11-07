THE BIG STORY

Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania, Georgia

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has taken the lead in the crucial battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania over President Donald Trump, putting him on the cusp of victory in the United States presidential race. Mr Trump was trailing yesterday in all the outstanding swing states, except North Carolina.

SINGAPORE

Jayakumar shares views on governing in new book

Former senior minister S. Jayakumar has launched a book chronicling his views and experiences of Singapore's governance, including his views on the Lee family dispute over the Oxley Road home and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's retirement plan if the Covid-19 crisis does not abate.

WORLD

WHO looking at biosecurity around mink farms globally

Denmark's State Serum Institute, which deals with infectious diseases, said a mutated strain of the coronavirus had been found in 12 people and five mink farms. After the country ordered a national mink cull because of the outbreak of Covid-19 in the animal, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is looking at biosecurity around mink farms in countries across the world to prevent "spillover events".

BUSINESS

Business as usual for Ant in S'pore and overseas

Billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group will continue with its application for a digital banking licence in Singapore, even after the company's record US$37 billion (S$50 billion) dual listings in China and Hong Kong were suddenly halted. A source familiar with the matter told The Straits Times yesterday that it is business as usual in Singapore and Ant's other overseas markets.

SPORT



PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Hamilton will not quit until he is ahead

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton raised his retirement briefly, and yet you know he will be around next season. He is set to equal Michael Schumacher's seven Formula One titles this term, and this is a driver who always wants to be ahead, says assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath. B17

LIFE

Getting the rug look right in your home

A carpet or a rug is one of the most versatile decor items in a home. Interior designer Herry Tan, 27, said a carpet helps to anchor a space. "It makes the furniture on it feel 'grounded'. When combined with the right furniture, it can create a complete look and soften the space."