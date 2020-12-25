THE BIG STORY

Rebound in Singapore's manufacturing industry

Singapore's manufacturing industry rebounded last month, partly because the pharmaceutical segment grasped the opportunities created by the Covid-19 outbreak. Factory output beat analyst expectations and expanded 17.9 per cent year on year, reversing the 0.8 per cent decline seen the previous month.

THE BIG STORY

About 25% believe false claim about vaccine: Poll

Close to one in four residents polled in Singapore believes a false claim that Covid-19 vaccines alter DNA, according to a survey by Nanyang Technological University. Older respondents were also more likely to believe this falsehood circulated on social media, despite it being debunked on fact-checking websites.

WORLD

Tougher curbs across a large area of England

The British government has imposed tougher regulations across a large swathe of England as it tries to stamp down on the mutant strain of coronavirus that is spreading quickly across the country. From tomorrow, areas such as Sussex and Suffolk will face the strictest rules in the country's four-tier system.

OPINION

Listen to minorities' concerns on racism

Difficult issues will emerge that trigger reactions as Singapore confronts questions about racism in society. Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong says all that is required of Singapore as a nation and as individuals, including those from majority communities, is to suspend judgment and listen.

SPORT

Groups of eight to be permitted for team sports

Team sports enthusiasts will have reason to cheer from Monday when phase three of Singapore's reopening starts, as groups of eight will be allowed, up from five. Basketball, football (above), hockey and volleyball players can compete four against four, instead of being restricted to kickabouts or casual play currently.

LIFE

Time to pamper yourself after a long, hard year

After an exhausting year, no one can be blamed for wanting to bid 2020 adieu with a little pampering. From maskne facials to luxurious shaves, find out about some relaxing treatments to indulge in. Children are not excluded too - they can enjoy a manicure at a nail salon that uses mostly non-toxic products.