THE BIG STORY

S'pore tightens travel curbs on visitors from UK

Singapore has joined over 40 other countries in tightening restrictions on travellers arriving from Britain. From 11.59pm tonight, all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with travel history to Britain within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore, said the Ministry of Health yesterday.







WORLD

Vaccination in Malaysia to start as early as Feb

Malaysia will begin administering Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine as early as February, with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin among the first to get the shot. The government will also procure enough vaccines to cover more than 80 per cent of the population. A deal has been signed with AstraZeneca to procure 6.4 million doses of its vaccine.



President Rodrigo Duterte



WORLD

Murder of a mum and son by cop shocks Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday added to the sense of outrage in the Philippines after seeing the video of an off-duty policeman killing in cold blood a mother and her son. "I don't think that you can escape the rigours of justice because it was caught on TV. Even I am dumbfounded," he said.







SINGAPORE

Court battle over Eng's wonton mee fizzles out

A court battle between the children of the man who founded Eng's wonton noodles and a business partner fizzled out yesterday, with each side losing its claims against the other. But with a trademark dispute still before the court, the war over the wonton mee business is far from over.

SINGAPORE

Prison officers found not negligent in prisoner's death

Chua Ser Lien, 58, sentenced to life imprisonment and three strokes of the cane in 2004 for his role in a kidnapping, killed himself on July 8 this year at Changi Prison. An inquiry into his death revealed yesterday that prison officers had not been negligent and Chua had been receiving appropriate medical treatment while behind bars.







BUSINESS

Sheng Siong's earnings soar amid Covid-19 crisis

Many shops shuttered this year after bearing the brunt of the Covid-19 crisis, but supermarkets continued to reel customers in. Sheng Siong Group, in particular, saw its earnings soar. Its profit for the first nine months of this year surged 82.6 per cent to $107 million and revenue was up 44.6 per cent to $1.07 billion.