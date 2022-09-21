THE BIG STORY

The western part of Singapore will get better linked with the rest of the island, with the alignment for phase two of the Cross Island MRT Line announced on Tuesday. It will comprise six stations from Turf City to Jurong Lake District, with construction works expected to begin in 2023. This phase is slated to open by 2032.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged wealthy nations to tax fossil fuel firms and use the proceeds to compensate for damage from climate change and provide relief over rising prices. "We need to hold fossil fuel companies... to account," he said in an address to open the UN General Assembly.

LIFE

Stage 4 lung cancer patient takes on Mount Kinabalu

Software engineer Elden Yee, a 33-year-old final-stage lung cancer patient, has climbed Mount Kinabalu in Malaysia, a little over a year after he was diagnosed. He said: "I wanted to dispel the notion that having stage 4 lung cancer means giving up on life."

His feat, accomplished in June, inspired his doctor to form a stair-climbing group for lung cancer patients.

BUSINESS

The advent of digital banks has spurred incumbent banks here to take more notice of customer needs and invest in novel ways to meet rising expectations. Mr Shee Tse Koon, Singapore country head at DBS Bank, said traditional banks still offer services that are relevant and in demand, but digital banking is now the baseline for all banks.

SINGAPORE

Those asking for donations on the street will need to carry clear identification even though charities will no longer require a police permit to raise funds from the public from 2023, said the Commissioner of Charities. There are also SMS and hotline services which the public can use to check if the fund-raiser is legitimate.

SPORTS

Versatile Joshua Pereira may be a rookie in the Singapore national football squad, but he has high hopes for the two friendly matches in Vietnam this week. The midfielder, who can also play in defence, is bidding to stake his claim for the Asean Football Federation Championship in December.