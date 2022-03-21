THE BIG STORY

The number of international visitor arrivals is on the rise as Singapore gets ready to open up its borders to all vaccinated travellers. But industry players and observers are still waiting for a significant recovery in inbound tourism, with tourists currently a fraction of the travellers entering under the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme.

WORLD

Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn is set to travel today to Naypyitaw on his maiden visit as Asean's special envoy to help resolve Myanmar's political crisis. The three-day trip is modestly aimed at creating a favourable condition leading to the end of violence, distributing aid and encouraging dialogue.

BUSINESS

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has drawn greater government scrutiny over cryptocurrencies as the authorities fear they may be used to bypass financial sanctions imposed on some Russian institutions and individuals. On the other hand, almost US$100 million (S$135 million) worth of crypto has been sent to support Ukrainians since the war began on Feb 24.

OPINION

A study found that Singapore's 15-year-olds fared less well in a test of reading with discernment. In the first of 12 primers on current affairs issues under the news outreach programme, senior education correspondent Sandra Davie looks at how reading as a skill is more important than ever, and harder to master in the digital age.

SPORT

Joseph Schooling "still has that love and passion to race", said national head coach Gary Tan, after the former Olympic champion met the standards for both the Asian and Commonwealth Games in the 50m and 100m butterfly. Yesterday, Jonathan Tan was fastest of the trio who went under the Asiad 50m freestyle qualifying time.

SINGAPORE

The promise of easy money on gambling websites and advertisements on social media has lured young people into becoming money mules. While more people have been arrested as scammers and money mules across all age groups in recent years, those below 30 accounted for about half of all arrests.