THE BIG STORY

Health officials in China yesterday doubled down on the country's "dynamic zero" policy towards Covid-19 as cases continued to surge, with 30 million people under various levels of lockdown. This is now the biggest Covid-19 surge in China since the start of the pandemic. At least 13 cities are now in the grip of a full lockdown.

WORLD

The timing of Malaysia's general election and Umno's pact with Parti Islam SeMalaysia are expected to be raised during the party's general assembly this week. Landslide wins for the Umno-led Barisan Nasional at elections in Johor and Melaka have further fuelled momentum for the party to seek snap national polls as soon as possible.

BUSINESS

Developers in Singapore launched more new private homes from existing projects in February but sold fewer units due to the Chinese New Year lull and the absence of major new launches. Prices of resale condominium units edged up last month, while transactions continued to fall, according to flash figures from real estate portals 99.co and SRX.

SINGAPORE

Older adults had better mental health than younger people during the circuit breaker in 2020, according to a study. This is similar to the findings of overseas research, that younger adults were also more affected mentally by lockdowns. The study did not examine the reasons why older adults fared better.

SPORT

The unfancied men's doubles pair of Clarence Chew and Ethan Poh were proud of their showing despite falling to Chinese stars Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin in the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash quarter-finals yesterday. The local duo took a shock one-game lead before losing 11-13, 11-7, 11-5, 12-10.

LIFE

Manhunt Singapore 2021 winner Hong Yu Chao (at left) is all for seizing the day as he fears he may not have as much time as other people. The 24-year-old business graduate was born with a heart defect and had surgery to fix it at age 10. But he was diagnosed with another heart condition during national service.