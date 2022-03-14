THE BIG STORY

Russia's invasion of Ukraine stretched farther into the country's west yesterday, reaching Nato's doorstep with a missile attack that killed at least 35 people at a large military training base less than 25km from the Polish border. Amid the violence, officials from both sides cited progress in the recent peace talks held in Belarus.

WORLD

The war in Ukraine has become an election wild card overseas. The most common factor is inflation, driven by high oil and food prices. Much of that will be felt intensely in Europe. A second factor is sentiment. The war has triggered support for Ukraine, boosting the ratings of world leaders who take a tough stance on Russia.

BUSINESS

Many people around the world are investing in gold, a safe-haven asset amid rising inflation and market volatility due to factors such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Spot gold - the price at a particular time - fell after its August 2020 peak of US$2,063.54 an ounce but has remained well above pre-pandemic levels over the past 18 months.

SINGAPORE

After more than 10 operations because of gangrene, Mr Jason Leong was left with four fingers on each hand and had below-the-knee amputations on both legs. But the former physical education teacher was determined to bounce back. He is now with a Sport Singapore team as a senior manager to help people with disabilities enjoy sports.

SINGAPORE

Motorists are facing a double whammy of record fuel prices and near-record certificate of entitlement premiums. While the first can be attributed to more economies restarting after two years of pandemic-induced lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, reasons for the second are not as widely known. B4

LIFE

Gan Eng Seng School is one of the schools offering full subject-based banding, where students from different streams are placed in the same form class and those who perform well in certain subjects can take them at a more demanding level. One mum said this can help students find their niche.