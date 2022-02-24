THE BIG STORY

Ukraine has imposed a nationwide state of emergency in order to keep the country calm and protect its economy amid fears of a Russian invasion, a senior Ukrainian security official said yesterday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was ready to look for "diplomatic solutions" amid raging tensions with the West. A1

WORLD

Hong Kong announced a HK$807.3 billion (S$139 billion) budget for next year yesterday, with most funds targeted at dealing with the Covid-19 situation, which deteriorated recently.

The unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 per cent in January, from a high of 7.2 per cent early last year.

WORLD

The Covid-19 daily caseload hit a new daily high of 171,452 in South Korea yesterday, with Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum urging people to remain calm. The number of cases was a sharp jump from the 99,573 cases logged the previous day. The number of critically ill patients stood at 512, from around the 200 range early last week.

SINGAPORE

The second Build-To-Order (BTO) project under the prime location public housing model in Kallang/Whampoa proved to be popular among home buyers, with all units oversubscribed. As at 5pm yesterday, around 16 applicants are vying for each of the four-room flats in the project.

BUSINESS

Tanglin Shopping Centre in the Orchard Road area has been sold in a collective sale for $868 million. The buyer - a developer held by Indonesian billionaire Sukanto Tanoto's pulp, paper and palm oil giant Royal Golden Eagle - paid $40 million above the guide price, and about 10 per cent over its $785 million reserve price.

LIFE

The Singapore International Festival of Arts returns from May 20 to June 5 with new festival director Natalie Hennedige at the helm. This year's festival, which is in its 45th edition, is inspired by the subtitle Ritual and brings together a blend of genres and disciplines in performances.