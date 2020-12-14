THE BIG STORY

New hotels continue to open here amid pandemic

Widespread travel curbs and thinning visitor arrivals have battered the hospitality industry but new hotels continue to open, including three this month. And more than 8,600 new hotel rooms remain in the pipeline as at the third quarter of this year, according to the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

THE BIG STORY

Climate commitments come up short at summit

World leaders at a Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday offered only incremental steps and few specific, short-term commitments to counter global warming. The underwhelming summit puts more pressure on US President-elect Joe Biden to convince some of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters to step up.

SINGAPORE

Trial of Police Beacon in parks to keep visitors safe

To enhance police presence and enable quick intervention in park connectors, the police are trialling a new technology structure - the Police Beacon. Comprising closed-circuit television cameras and a communications button linked to the police operations command centre, the beacon makes it possible for officers in the command centre to observe and talk to parkgoers.

THE BIG STORY

Covid-19 vaccine can be used by Muslims: Muis

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has urged Muslims to be vaccinated once a Covid-19 vaccine is available, and medically authorised as safe and effective. In religious guidance issued yesterday, Muis said a Covid-19 vaccine is permissible for use as it is a basic necessity to protect lives in a pandemic.

WORLD

Hands-on style of Jokowi's son charms voters

The hands-on management style that Indonesian President Joko Widodo's son Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) learnt from his father has worked its charms on the residents of Solo city in Central Java, where Mr Gibran is set to become its mayor. His quiet, diligent demeanour is expected to see him through his new role.

BUSINESS

Digital banks set to create more jobs: MAS

New job opportunities will be created in the lead-up to the 2022 launch of digital banks in Singapore, with even more positions created as they progress towards becoming full-functioning banks, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The jobs include key roles in leadership and management.