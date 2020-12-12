THE BIG STORY

S'pore to pump record $25 billion into research

A $25 billion plan charting Singapore's research landscape was launched yesterday, a critical investment that will help the country emerge stronger from the shadow of Covid-19. This includes a national research programme to help Singapore respond nimbly to future infectious diseases.

Buyers of prime area BTO flats may get more subsidies

Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in prime locations may receive more subsidies as the Government considers ways to ensure new Housing Board units remain affordable for Singaporeans. But home owners may face restrictions on the resale conditions for such flats, under one idea being considered.

WORLD

Sanofi, GSK announce setback in vaccine trial

Pharmaceutical companies Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said yesterday that their experimental Covid-19 vaccine did not appear to generate a good immune response in older adults, a significant setback to their late-stage clinical trial. The partners will begin a new study with a more concentrated product in February.

OPINION

How to ease the load of women

The invisible labour of running a household is what some experts describe as the mental load. Also called "worry work" or cognitive labour, it is not just about physical tasks but also the planning and overseeing of those tasks. Senior political correspondent Grace Ho looks at what can be done to address gender imbalances.

BUSINESS

False declarations: MOM seeks payout refunds

The Ministry of Manpower is asking for refunds on payouts given under the Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme (Sirs), after it discovered that some recipients had made false declarations in their applications. Sirs provides self-employed people with three quarterly cash payouts.



SINGAPORE

Grab to charge platform fee of 30 cents for rides

Ride-hailing firm Grab will start charging a platform fee of 30 cents for rides booked through it from next Friday. It is the first such move by the firm to adjust the prices of its ride-hailing offerings after the competition watchdog - the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore - lifted restrictions on it last month.