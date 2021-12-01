THE BIG STORY

All air travellers entering Singapore will be subject to more stringent testing, as border measures are tightened to buy time to better understand the new Covid-19 Omicron variant. The stricter rules including additional supervised Covid-19 tests for Vaccinated Travel Lane travellers, take effect from 11.59pm tomorrow.

SINGAPORE

A total of $156.9 million from the MediFund was used to help the needy with their medical bills from April 1 last year to March 31 this year, $2.2 million less than in the previous year. The decrease was due to the lower number of visits to public healthcare institutions and intermediate and long-term care facilities amid the pandemic.

WORLD

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim can ill afford another setback at the Dec 18 Sarawak state polls following the crushing defeat suffered by his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in the Nov 20 Melaka election.

After the dismal outcome in the Melaka state poll, several prominent figures in PH have called on Datuk Seri Anwar to step aside and for the coalition to consider other prime ministerial candidates.

BUSINESS

TripleA has secured a licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to offer digital payment token services here. The licence will allow the company to provide end-to-end cryptocurrency payment services for businesses, including crypto payment gateways for e-commerce, crypto payouts and crypto remittances.

OPINION

The metaverse, which is described as "the next chapter of the Internet", is still a work in progress and nobody can say where it will end up, if it ends. What is more certain though is that it will transform social and economic life in ways that earlier incarnations of the Internet were unable to do, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

SPORT

Ex-winger Ryan Giggs believes older players like Cristiano Ronaldo can still have a future despite the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United interim manager. The German's philosophy is based on the intense style of gegenpressing, which Ronaldo is not comfortable with.