THE BIG STORY

All civil servants will receive a year-end bonus of one month's salary, said the Public Service Division (PSD) in the Prime Minister's Office yesterday. Civil servants in junior grades will also get a one-time payment of $500. The bonus recognises the hard work and contributions of officers in the fight against Covid-19, said the PSD.

OPINION

A conference held earlier this week on identity issues comes at a time when race, religion, gender and sexuality, and their impact on the political sphere, are increasingly on the public agenda in Singapore. In Home Ground, associate editor Chua Mui Hoong looks at the ways to deal with differences in identity politics.

SINGAPORE

A robot tour guide and a chatbot helping users with directions have joined the list of exhibits at the National Gallery Singapore.

These are among several tech projects now on display at Y-Lab Showcase, which officially opened to the public yesterday and features tech prototypes designed by individuals and organisations that the museum has recently partnered with.

BUSINESS

Cuscaden Peak's offer for the assets of Singapore Press Holdings gives shareholders a higher valuation, higher cash component and deal certainty. Cuscaden Peak is also prepared to cover the $34 million break fee if shareholders vote against the Keppel scheme, according to Mr Christopher Lim, spokesman for the consortium.

SPORT

Yeo Jia Min yesterday became the first Singaporean to qualify for the prestigious season-ending Badminton World Federation World Tour Final. The US$1.5 million (S$2.05 million) event features the top eight singles and doubles players with the most BWF World Tour points in a calendar year.

LIFE

A fresh wave of home-grown brands have set up shop in Takashimaya Shopping Centre, signalling a new turn for the mall once reserved largely for global and luxury brands. At least eight local fashion and lifestyle brands opened stores in the past year, defying the pandemic's wrath on physical retail.