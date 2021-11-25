THE BIG STORY

Singapore and Malaysia will launch a land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) via the Causeway on Monday. The first phase is for citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, with 1,440 travellers allowed in each direction daily. The quota will be reviewed on a weekly basis, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Hospitals and clinics here are so short of nurses that at least one private hospital group is offering a “finder’s fee” of up to $12,000 for staff who can rope in an experienced nurse to join. Even a fresh-graduate nurse joining the hospital can bring the introducer a windfall of at least $3,600 at the group.

WORLD

Just seven economies, including the three Nordic countries, did not slip into the bottom half of Bloomberg’s Covid-19 Resilience Ranking over the past year. The monthly ranking of 53 economies tracked indicators – ranging from outbreak control, death toll, vaccination campaigns to travel reopening efforts – to determine the best and worst places to be during the pandemic.

SPORT

Late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho gave Manchester United a 2-0 win at Spanish club Villarreal on Tuesday and a spot in the Champions League knockout stage. But their struggles highlighted the need to name a permanent manager fast. Among the targets are Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers.

OPINION

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to repeal three crucial farm laws that he had introduced last year in great haste despite protests. In Speaking Of Asia, associate editor Ravi Velloor says Mr Modi will reap a bitter harvest from the failure, and Indians and the world are watching as his muscular image slips.

LIFE

Model Louise Wong makes her acting debut starring as Cantopop legend Anita Mui in Anita. And she believes the late singer was watching over her as she was filming the biopic. The 32-year-old said: “There were plenty of times when I felt her presence ... I think she was watching over me.”