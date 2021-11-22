THE BIG STORY

There has been a huge surge in demand for Build-To-Order (BTO) flats, with the number of applications jumping 70 per cent last year, and far outstripping the supply. The Housing Board said that it will continue to ramp up the supply of BTO flats to meet the demand, which is expected to remain robust in the near future.

BUSINESS

The Singles' Day Sale frenzy on Nov 11 seems to have ignited a spate of phishing attacks targeting online shoppers. OCBC Bank has detected three times more scams a day than the average level over the past week. OCBC's efforts have led to about $10 million in transactions being saved from crooks since the start of the year.

SINGAPORE

A new narrative has arisen recently, with urban planners and transit advocates looking to reclaim road space for pedestrians so as to make busy precincts more liveable and vibrant. This is a change from the focus of the past decades on making roads more efficient for vehicular movement. But some efforts have been made or are under way to reclaim road space for pedestrians.

WORLD

Located in the town of Jewar in Uttar Pradesh state, the Noida International Airport (right) is scheduled to be launched in the last quarter of 2024, and is expected to relieve pressure on Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the high-profile project on Thursday.

SPORT

The Football Association of Singapore is working with the Ministry of Education to set up a youth league in 2023 for the 10 teams under the School Football Academy programme, a pilot scheme under the Unleash The Roar! project. For next year, these schools will continue to play in the National School Games.

LIFE

For students who completed their O-level examinations last week, it is time to think about the next step. Principals told The Straits Times that students choosing between junior college and polytechnic should take into consideration their interests, aptitude, future career choice and learning styles.