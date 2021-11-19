THE BIG STORY

People in Singapore are becoming less healthy, with the latest National Population Health Survey showing a concerning uptick in chronic diseases and unhealthy lifestyles. And the Covid-19 pandemic, which has resulted in people embracing more sedentary lifestyles, is likely to make the situation worse.

WORLD

The Philippines accused Chinese Coast Guard vessels of firing water cannon at boats delivering supplies to Filipino marines in the disputed South China Sea and ordered Beijing to "back off". Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said he has expressed "outrage, condemnation and protest" to Beijing over the incident.

LIFE

In their first interview with the media, the four founders of home-grown women's apparel brand The Editor's Market talk about their 11-year journey going from a "market" that curated trendy brands to finding their own voice in the local retail scene, diversifying into homeware, and opening their biggest store yet in Takashimaya - a sprawling 8,000 sq ft space - that takes over from Zara and houses their first in-store cafe.

SPORT

Colin Schooling, who died yesterday, always brought a smile to a room. But behind the easy manner was a man who believed in his son Joseph's talent and nothing would shake that idea, writes assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.

SINGAPORE

Phishing scams have been on the rise, with 378 people falling victim in the first two weeks of this month alone. These phishing scams typically come as text messages or e-mails from addresses impersonating trusted entities and making fake offers or claims to trick recipients into clicking on a phishing URL link.

BUSINESS

Some investors have questioned if it is possible for Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) to remain independent or as a "re-branded and re-named" listed company, even as it has attracted competing offers from Keppel Corp and Cuscaden Peak.