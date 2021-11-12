THE BIG STORY

The United States and China have pledged to tackle climate change together, in a surprising move that gave the COP26 global climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, a boost.

The two countries said that they will do more to cut methane emissions and phase out coal this decade.

SINGAPORE

Nearly 800 people have played a part in an initiative to improve the translation of government communication materials.

Through the Citizen Translators project, they can flag errors and provide suggestions to refine translations. A recognition and training framework has also been announced.

WORLD

The Singapore-Malaysia vaccinated travel lane for air travellers starting on Nov 29 is the first step in reopening travel between the two countries in the near future, said the Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore, Datuk Azfar Mohamad Mustafar.

The relevant agencies are ironing out related issues such as health, testing regimes and cross-border processes, he added.

LIFE

Shopping festivals have grown to the extent that they have celebrity endorsements and live-stream shows, and even offer generous prizes like a condominium unit.

The annual Singles' Day event is arguably the world's biggest, with brands from food and fashion to lifestyle and technology holding 11.11 sales.

SINGAPORE

A retired warrant officer who was given a week's jail for drink driving appealed for a fine, arguing that he risked losing a retirement payout of more than $273,000. Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon rejected his argument, saying downstream consequences that could befall an offender cannot be taken into account in sentencing.

BUSINESS

Singapore Airlines stayed in the red in the second quarter but saw a big turnaround in revenue amid air travel reopening and continuing demand for cargo.

It posted a net loss of $428 million for the three months to Sept 30. Revenue surged $237 million to $1.539 billion, a rise of 18.3 per cent.