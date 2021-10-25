THE BIG STORY

Businesses are largely unfazed by the requirement from Jan 1 for staff to be fully vaccinated to return to the workplace, given Singapore's high inoculation rate. The new rules will apply to all employees. Those who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 270 days can also go back to the workplace.

WORLD

With election fever building up in Melaka, Malaysia's Health Ministry has issued a ban on political gatherings in the state from today to Nov 27 over Covid-19 concerns. The Health Minister said that while there will be election-related protocols for the upcoming polls, they will take effect only during the campaigning period from Nov 8.

SINGAPORE

The annual fire-walking festival at Sri Mariamman Temple, which typically draws thousands of Hindu devotees, was a scaled-down affair this year. Some at the fire pit were seen unmasked. A Hindu Endowments Board spokesman said they were exposed to extreme heat from the fire pit, which makes breathing difficult. They wore their masks immediately after leaving the pit.

SCIENCE

Efforts are under way worldwide to reduce the planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted. Nanyang Technological University (NTU) researchers are looking to go one step further and study how the CO2 already in the atmosphere from decades of economic activity can be drawn down. The answer could lie underground.

SPORT

Singapore's Under-22 football team are up against defending champions South Korea and emerging Asean teams Philippines and Timor-Leste in the 2022 Under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers, but coach Nazri Nasir insists they will not sit back as their campaign kicks off today against Timor-Leste.

SPORT

Patricia Lynn Meyer (right) never expected herself to become a powerlifter, especially when she first walked into a Haig Road gym in 2017. She had been referred to the gym's owner by her doctor as she was diagnosed with osteoporosis after being treated for osteopenia. But four years later, Meyer, 66, has become a national record holder.