THE BIG STORY

Singapore's economy expanded at a slower annual pace in the third quarter, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI). Gross domestic product rose 6.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the July to September period, moderating from 15.2 per cent growth in the previous quarter, MTI said in its advance estimate report.

THE BIG STORY

More travellers will be entering Singapore without the need to be quarantined as the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme is extended to nine more countries. An expert said that given the number of cases here, "even adding 100 infected travellers a day would have very little impact on the amount of community transmission".

SPORT

Jaslyn Hooi, who turned 21 last week, is poised to become Singapore's next badminton star, and she has also set her sights on the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her decision to play full time after getting her polytechnic diploma has paid off - her world ranking has risen to 119 after she claimed the Polish International final last month. She is targeting a top 80 spot by the year end.

WORLD

To some in Hong Kong, while it is of less importance that the city reopens to the rest of the world, being able to travel without quarantine between Hong Kong and the mainland is a priority. Some also say they are not too bothered by the closures. These are popular views in Hong Kong, where having few or no cases is appreciated.

SINGAPORE

Newly released draft guidance from the United States recommending that adults aged 60 and above should not take a daily dose of aspirin to ward off a first heart attack or stroke will likely have less impact in Singapore as it is not common practice, doctors here said.

LIFE

The Straits Times' dining and entertainment guide takes a look at a range of activities to fill your weekend, including Japanese and German film festivals, a concert by a home-grown jazz flautist, a new album by British troubadour James Blake, as well as hearty Taiwanese fare to satisfy your taste buds.