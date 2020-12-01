THE BIG STORY

Making transfer of funds faster, more hassle-free

Consumers will soon be able to transfer funds from their bank accounts to mobile wallets, and between e-wallets, in a faster and more hassle-free way. This comes as two major funds transfer services are set to open to non-bank financial institutions from February, in a step towards making digital payments in Singapore more seamless.

THE BIG STORY

Muted festive season for S'pore students in US, UK

Singaporean students overseas are facing a muted festive season as Covid-19 cases spike yet again in the United States and the United Kingdom. Instead of the usual riotous affair with family and friends, some students decided to make this year's Thanksgiving celebration last Thursday a quiet one.

WORLD

Airlines face tough task of delivering Covid-19 vaccines

Laid low by the coronavirus pandemic, airlines will be the workhorses of the attempt to eradicate it, hauling billions of vaccine vials to every corner of the globe. It is an unprecedented task, made more difficult by carriers' diminished state after culling jobs, routes and aircraft to survive a crisis that has reduced air traffic globally by an estimated 61 per cent this year.

OPINION

China has a new capitalist role model

China has a new capitalist role model, and it is not Alibaba founder Jack Ma. The lauding of pioneering 19th-century capitalist Zhang Jian as a patriotic entrepreneur and philanthropist is revealing of the Communist Party's current preoccupations, says Financial Times Beijing bureau chief Tom Mitchell.

TECH

Eager gamers in S'pore face long wait for PS5, XSX

Gamers who missed out on last month's launch of next-generation video game consoles - Microsoft's Xbox Series X (XSX) and Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5) - are out of luck. The consoles will be restocked only in limited quantities in the weeks leading up to - and even after - Christmas, video game retailers told The Straits Times.

LIFE

Enjoy Japanese culture right here in Singapore

Wondering when overseas travel for leisure will resume so that you can go for a holiday in Japan? Do the next best thing by immersing yourself in Japanese culture in Singapore. Take part in a traditional Japanese tea ceremony, slurp up some delicious ramen or watch a Japanese movie.