THE BIG STORY

Help with contracts for firms hit by pandemic

Small enterprises affected by the pandemic will be able to renegotiate certain types of commercial contracts with their business partners under a proposed law introduced in Parliament yesterday. If an agreement cannot be reached, the framework will also allow for the contract to be terminated.

THE BIG STORY

Late-stage clinical trial of S'pore vaccine to start soon

The final phase of the clinical trial for the Covid-19 vaccine, Lunar-Cov19, that was co-developed by Singapore scientists, is likely to start before the end of this year. Phase three trials are much larger in scope, usually involving thousands to tens of thousands of people. These are often held across multiple jurisdictions or countries.

WORLD

Thousands evacuated as typhoon kills 16 in Philippines

The world's strongest storm this year killed at least 16 people in the Philippines and sent tens of thousands to evacuation centres, risking coronavirus infection. Typhoon Goni is the 18th to hit the Philippines this year. Catanduanes and Albay province, south of Luzon, took the brunt of the storm and accounted for all 16 deaths.

THE BIG STORY

US bracing itself for election day

Amid a last dash by candidates courting crucial battleground states, the United States is bracing itself for an election where the outcome looks to be uncertain, possibly even disputed. About 24 hours before polls open today, Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden remained ahead of his Republican rival, President Donald Trump, across the country.

SINGAPORE

SIA's behind-the-scenes tours are in big demand

Demand has been overwhelming for behind-the-scenes tours of the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Training Centre after bookings opened on Sunday, the airline said. More than 6,800 bookings were received and registrations were closed after nine hours due to "overwhelming demand".

WORLD

Trump says he might fire Fauci over critical remarks

United States President Donald Trump yesterday suggested that he might seek to fire Dr Anthony Fauci (below), director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, after the top infectious disease expert further criticised Mr Trump's handling of the virus.