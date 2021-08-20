THE BIG STORY

In the first major easing of leisure travel restrictions since March last year, fully vaccinated Singapore residents will soon be able to fly to Germany and back without having to serve a stay-home notice. The change kicks in on Sept 8, and is part of a broader relaxation of border measures for travellers from certain cities and countries.

WORLD

Australia has suffered its worst day since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with total daily cases surpassing the previous record posted more than a year ago as a Delta variant outbreak spread as far as New Zealand. The number of cases in Australia's two most populous states also surpassed the nation's previous high.

WORLD

The death toll from a massive earthquake in Haiti has soared past 2,000 as relief workers warned of challenges to aid efforts five days after thousands of people were left homeless. The number of people killed in Saturday's devastating quake has risen by almost 250, said Haiti's civil protection agency.

SINGAPORE

Singer-songwriter Sezairi Sezali (right) experienced personal hardship as he worked on the chorus to National Day Parade original song Breathing City. But while he took months and went through multiple iterations of the song, singer Aisyah Aziz wrote Spirits Anew with Harun Amirrul Rasyid Mohamed in a day.

OPINION

Some economists say Singapore does not have just a low-wage worker problem, but also a systemic one of persistently low wages in many domestic services sectors. Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong takes a look at why the Republic needs to talk differently about wages and how to raise them for low-wage workers.

LIFE

Sneakers are a huge revenue spinner in the fashion industry, with total revenue for the global sneakers market hitting about US$70 billion last year (S$95 billion). The Straits Times takes a look at the Singapore sneaker scene and interviews local sneakerheads.