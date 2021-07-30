THE BIG STORY

The plan for Singapore's Dover Forest has been revised, with public housing expected to be launched in the eastern half next year while the western half is set aside to preserve its biodiversity. The forest plot is zoned for residential use, but plans were tweaked after scientific studies and nature enthusiasts flagged its conservation value.

Fewer Singaporeans are gambling, while the number of those likely to have gambling addictions remains low, according to the latest survey by the National Council on Problem Gambling. This decrease could be partly due to Covid-19 curbs having limited access to gambling opportunities, said those who work with problem gamblers.

WORLD

Hospitals in American states where Covid-19 cases are once again surging are beginning to feel the strain in their emergency departments and intensive care units.

Hospitals in Arkansas, Florida and Louisiana, for example, are stretched, and staff are particularly exhausted more than a year into the pandemic. Missouri hospitals have also been filling up.

SINGAPORE

Employers and employees need to step up their workplace safety and health efforts as injuries and fatalities can hinder business recovery from the pandemic, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng. His comments come after a spike in fatal workplace accidents in the first half of the year, compared with the same period last year.

BUSINESS

Sequential improvement in passenger numbers and a robust cargo performance saw Singapore Airlines cut its first quarter loss to $409 million, from $1.123 billion a year earlier. However, the quarter remained a challenging one for the airline as borders remained closed and air travel appetite remained tentative.

LIFE

The Straits Times brings you up to speed on a range of activities to spice up your weekend, including the annual Poetry Festival Singapore - which features a tribute to healthcare workers and a short film by Giovanni Ortega (above) - treats for your taste buds and music recommendations.