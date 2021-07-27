THE BIG STORY

Singapore will review its Covid-19 curbs early next month, easing some measures if clusters are under control and hospitalisation rates stay low. But only those vaccinated will be allowed to take advantage of the looser restrictions, as they are "much better protected against the effects of the virus", said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

THE BIG STORY

All households here will receive Covid-19 self-test kits, as Singapore scales up its testing regime and works to live with the coronavirus. These antigen rapid test kits, now widely available at retailers, are being distributed by the Government to households, and will be rolled out first to those near large Covid-19 clusters.

SPORT

Three-time Olympic medallist Feng Tianwei yesterday eased through to the women's singles round of 16, but the Singaporean paddler considers herself the underdog against her likely next opponent in Tokyo. This is because the world No. 9 has not beaten Han Ying in four previous encounters, even though the German player is ranked 13 spots below her.

WORLD

Hundreds of children in Indonesia have died of Covid-19 in recent weeks, a mortality rate greater than any other country's, challenging the idea that children face minimal risk from the virus. The deaths come as Indonesia confronts its biggest surge in new cases - and as leaders face criticism that they have been unprepared and slow to act.

WORLD

China has spelt out three red lines for the US and warned it not to cross them, conditions set out in the first high-level talks between the two countries since their testy meeting in Alaska in March. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vice-Foreign Minister Xie Feng met visiting US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

BUSINESS

Manufacturing output in Singapore recorded an eighth straight month of growth last month, boosted by a low base a year ago amid Covid-19 curbs. Factory production expanded 27.5 per cent year on year, just above the 27.2 per cent median estimate in a poll and the adjusted 27 per cent growth in May.