Must-reads

National Day Parade postponed to Aug 21.
National Day Parade postponed to Aug 21.
Jakarta crematorium owners hiking fees.
Jakarta crematorium owners hiking fees.
Quiet zones will make S'pore more appealing.
Quiet zones will make S'pore more appealing.
Ravi Menon.
Ravi Menon.
  • Published
    2 hours ago

THE BIG STORY

Strong GIC returns amid Covid-19 turbulence

Sovereign wealth fund GIC steered itself through the pandemic's turbulence to rack up its best performance since 2015. GIC's robust performance means that Singapore's foreign reserves under its care could potentially contribute more to its coffers in a year when the Republic has projected a budgetary deficit of $11 billion. 

THE BIG STORY

National Day Parade postponed to Aug 21

The National Day Parade (NDP) this year will be postponed to Aug 21, after the end of the latest Covid-19 restrictions, the Ministry of Defence said yesterday. With NDP pushed back, the National Day Rally - originally scheduled for Aug 22 - will now be held on Aug 29, the Prime Minister's Office said last night.

WORLD

Jakarta crematorium owners hiking fees

Residents of the Indonesian capital are facing skyrocketing cremation costs amid the pandemic. Crematoriums have cited higher costs of firewood due to rising demand and rising labour costs as employees have to work overtime amid the rising death toll, a Jakarta-based news portal reported. 

OPINION

Quiet zones will make S'pore more appealing

The art of soundscaping - using human and natural sounds to create a pleasant urban environment - is the next challenge in city planning. Just as Singapore incorporates greenery into its urban design, it can incorporate quiet areas in the city, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong. 

SINGAPORE

Day off every month for maids by end-next year

Employers must give maids one compulsory day off each month that cannot be compensated with cash under new rules that will take effect by the end of next year. This was among a raft of measures announced yesterday by the Ministry of Manpower to boost the welfare and safety of maids. 

SINGAPORE

Consider having modest minimum wage: MAS chief

The Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon has suggested that Singapore may want to seriously study a modest minimum wage as a complement to the existing Progressive Wage Model. But he cautioned against exaggerating the benefits of a minimum wage. 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 23, 2021, with the headline 'Must-reads'. Subscribe
Topics: 