Sovereign wealth fund GIC steered itself through the pandemic's turbulence to rack up its best performance since 2015. GIC's robust performance means that Singapore's foreign reserves under its care could potentially contribute more to its coffers in a year when the Republic has projected a budgetary deficit of $11 billion.

The National Day Parade (NDP) this year will be postponed to Aug 21, after the end of the latest Covid-19 restrictions, the Ministry of Defence said yesterday. With NDP pushed back, the National Day Rally - originally scheduled for Aug 22 - will now be held on Aug 29, the Prime Minister's Office said last night.

Residents of the Indonesian capital are facing skyrocketing cremation costs amid the pandemic. Crematoriums have cited higher costs of firewood due to rising demand and rising labour costs as employees have to work overtime amid the rising death toll, a Jakarta-based news portal reported.

The art of soundscaping - using human and natural sounds to create a pleasant urban environment - is the next challenge in city planning. Just as Singapore incorporates greenery into its urban design, it can incorporate quiet areas in the city, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

Employers must give maids one compulsory day off each month that cannot be compensated with cash under new rules that will take effect by the end of next year. This was among a raft of measures announced yesterday by the Ministry of Manpower to boost the welfare and safety of maids.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon has suggested that Singapore may want to seriously study a modest minimum wage as a complement to the existing Progressive Wage Model. But he cautioned against exaggerating the benefits of a minimum wage.