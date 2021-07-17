THE BIG STORY

Singapore tightens dine-in rules as KTV cluster grows

Singapore will tighten rules on social gatherings and temporarily shut KTV outlets that had pivoted to food and beverage operations, as the Covid-19 cluster linked to them continues to grow. Rules on dining in at eateries will be tightened from Monday until Aug 8, with more leeway being afforded to those fully vaccinated.

SINGAPORE

Progressive Wage Model to cover escalator workers

Things are looking up for workers who service escalators and lifts, with the Progressive Wage Model kicking in with higher pay from next year. They must also receive an annual bonus of at least one month of basic wages from January 2023 under recommendations accepted by the Government yesterday.

WORLD

Malaysia says phasing out of Sinovac not due to efficacy issues

Malaysia has denied that a move to phase out the administering of the China-made Sinovac vaccine is due to efficacy issues, saying it will order more in the future in the event of shortages. Coordinating minister for immunisation Khairy Jamaluddin said the vaccine would still be available to those at risk of anaphylaxis shock as well as through private vaccinations.

SINGAPORE

Geylang Serai rejuvenation to make it more vibrant

Several new developments that are part of a rejuvenation project to strengthen the Geylang Serai area's cultural identity and make it a more vibrant place have been unveiled. National Development Minister Desmond Lee said care is taken to make sure that such places are accessible to everyone, regardless of their background.

BUSINESS

Tax exemption ends for some remote workers

Singapore residents who are employed overseas but working here remotely must now pay tax after a pandemic-related exemption ended on June 30. The exemption for such employees allowed workers to relocate temporarily to Singapore but without being hit with additional tax.

SPORT

Kiria upbeat despite tough task in Tokyo

Having upset the odds to qualify for the Olympics, Singaporean epee fencer Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman (above) is looking forward to facing the world No. 1 or No. 2 later this month in Tokyo, provided she gets past her preliminary-round bout. Amita Berthier is the other local fencer at the Games.