The public sector will ramp up its sustainability efforts to start cutting carbon emissions five years ahead of the rest of the nation. By 2030, it will raise its use of solar energy to 1.5 gigawatt-peak, equivalent to powering more than 260,000 households a year. Solar panels will be installed, where feasible, on all public sector premises.

WORLD

Beijing is furious after a US warship sailed near the Chinese-controlled Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, on the fifth anniversary of an international tribunal ruling that repudiated much of China's territorial claims in the region. The Chinese military said the US guided missile destroyer "intruded into" Chinese territorial waters.

LIFE

With Singapore ramping up its vaccination rate and aiming to have two-thirds of the population fully inoculated by around National Day, more activities will resume in a calibrated style, and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has hinted at a return to leisure travel by the end of the year. The Straits Times takes a look at what you should know about post-vaccination travel.

WORLD

Billionaire Richard Branson's flight to space on Sunday - on a small rocket plane operated by Virgin Galactic, which he founded - has reinforced space enthusiasts' hopes that routine travel to the final frontier may soon be available to private citizens, not just professional astronauts.

BUSINESS

The chip shortage has placed more pressure on chipmakers to raise not just production capacity but also invest in more sophisticated manufacturing capabilities. That has propelled the share price of Singapore-listed AEM Holdings, which makes the equipment for these chips to be tested before they hit the market.

SINGAPORE

The restaurant scene here has been through a roller-coaster ride in the past year. So-called ghost or cloud kitchens - which prepare food only for delivery - are one way some restaurants here are getting ready for the new normal. The Straits Times takes a look at how some eateries are coping with change.