THE BIG STORY

Singapore relaxed another curb in line with its cautious reopening of sectors, as older students returned to their classrooms for the start of a new term yesterday. This marks the first time they have been allowed back in school since the nation eased its strict rules on in-person gatherings and stepped up its vaccination drive.

WORLD

The United States has no peer when it comes to capabilities in the realm of cyber space, but China is rapidly gaining ground in terms of strategic competition, according to a new report, which evaluates the cyber capabilities of 15 countries and how this intersects with international security, economic cooperation and military affairs.

SINGAPORE

The number of male pre-school educators in Singapore rose from 114 in 2016 to 160 last year with the recruitment of more teachers to fill a growing need as more parents seek full-day places for their children in pre-schools.

The Early Childhood Development Agency, responding to queries from The Straits Times, said the entire sector needs more educators.

WORLD

Israel has serious reservations about the Iran nuclear deal being put together in Vienna, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as he pledged to fix "the mistakes made" in US-Israeli ties in recent years in their first face-to-face meeting since Israel's new government was sworn in.

OPINION

There have been calls for the creation of a vaccine that would be broadly protective against all betacoronaviruses and potentially any new strain. But although scientists are working on developing a single shot to protect against coronaviruses past, present and future, the road to such a vaccine is fraught with challenges. A16

SINGAPORE

Zero tolerance and deterrence should continue to be the norm in sentencing those who commit racist attacks here in order to clamp down on such incidents, say observers. Such sentences frequently involve a jail term and are handed out to deter the offender from committing or repeating similar acts.