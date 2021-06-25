THE BIG STORY

Singapore will accelerate its vaccination programme from tomorrow and nearly double the number of doses administered daily, paving the way for more restrictions to be eased down the road. Up to 80,000 vaccine doses will be administered daily from tomorrow, up from 47,000 now and 40,000 last month.

THE BIG STORY

Singapore has plans to announce an exit road map for the pandemic, and the light at the end of the tunnel is shining brighter. But how fast and fully it returns to normalcy will depend on how much of the population is vaccinated, and who has received maximum vaccine protection, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

WORLD

Apple Daily apologised to its readers - hundreds of whom queued past Wednesday midnight for one of a million copies of the tabloid's final issue - for not meeting their expectations. The paper's front page featured a blown-up photo of an Apple Daily staff member waving his phone in response to supporters gathered outside its publisher Next Digital's building in Tseung Kwan O.

WORLD

A report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime released on June 10 confirms that roughly 170 tonnes of methamphetamine was seized in the region last year - a 19 per cent increase over the 142 tonnes seized in 2019. Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam accounted for 71 per cent of total seizures.

SINGAPORE

A man who allegedly harassed two women with racist slurs in separate incidents intends to plead guilty to his charges, a district court heard yesterday. Periyanayagam Appavoo, 52, is accused of two counts of harassment and one count of using criminal force on a man.

SINGAPORE

There is a low risk of severe haze originating from forest fires in Indonesia this year, a local think-tank has assessed. This is because of a confluence of factors, including improved land management policies by the Indonesian government and projected weather conditions.