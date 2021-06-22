THE BIG STORY

Singapore took another cautious step towards normalcy yesterday, relaxing more restrictions while ensuring there were enough measures in place to keep Covid-19 infections in check. Hawker centres filled up quickly, and many also visited reopened gyms. There was also heightened surveillance by the authorities.

WORLD

France's far right performed worse than predicted in regional elections, exit polls showed, leaving victory in the southern Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur and a platform for the 2022 presidential election in the balance. An Ipsos exit poll showed the centre-right winning 27.2 per cent of the national vote, ahead of the far right with 19.3 per cent.

WORLD

Malaysia may have to delay easing its Covid-19 curbs as officials expect the country to miss its target of fully vaccinating at least 10 per cent of the population by the end of this month. The target is one of three key criteria the government is using to assess whether to relax its ongoing lockdown. As at Sunday, 5 per cent of the population had received both doses of a vaccine.

SINGAPORE

One of Singapore's oldest water treatment plants - Choa Chu Kang Waterworks - will be undergoing a major facelift that will see it fitted with state-of-the-art technology, national water agency PUB said. Work on the plant, which has equipment constructed before 1981, is expected to start next year and be completed by 2026.

TECH

Even if a company pays the ransom hackers demand to release files locked up in a ransomware attack, the crooks can still strike again, a recent study by cyber security firm Cybereason has found. Cyber security firms advise companies against paying ransom so that hackers are more likely to shift away from ransomware tactics.

BUSINESS

As iconic retailer Robinsons is resurrected as an online department store, it is drawing on the experience of former employees to maintain the DNA of its brick-and-mortar beginnings. For its reopening on Thursday, Singaporeans, including past staff, are being hired to fill various positions.