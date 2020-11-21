THE BIG STORY

Airbus opens $38m campus in Singapore

A $38 million campus bringing together all of airplane maker Airbus' operations in Singapore was officially opened in Seletar yesterday. This makes the 51,000 sq m facility a statement of confidence in Singapore, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing. Airbus employs around 800 people here.

OPINION

Yawning age gap between Malaysia's leaders and voters

The median age of Malaysians is 29, while that of those elected to Parliament in the 2018 polls was over 55. Malaysians should pay more attention to the yawning age gap between the political leaders and the youthful electorate, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.

WORLD

India's virus cases cross 9m; over 132,000 deaths so far

India's total number of Covid-19 cases passed nine million yesterday, with over 132,000 deaths from the disease so far, according to the latest official figures. The country has seen a drop in daily cases over the past month, but it is still registering about 45,000 new cases on average every day.

SINGAPORE

Four men arrested over Jurong armed robbery

Four men aged between 19 and 26 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in an armed robbery in Jurong Gateway Road, police said yesterday. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon at licensed moneylender OT Credit, where the men allegedly confined a manager in a room and fled with about $48,000.

LIFE

Will tax rebates affect electric vehicle take-up?

Enhanced tax rebates from January will give a boost to electric vehicles, but for a bigger shift, more changes need to take place, including the ramp-up of charging infrastructure and heightened public awareness, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.



Terence Loh (left) and Mr Nelson Loh (right). PHOTO: BELLAGRAPH NOVA



BUSINESS

Co-founder of NGHG has left Singapore: Cousin

Mr Nelson Loh, co-founder of Novena Global Healthcare Group (NGHG) which is under police investigation, has left Singapore, said his cousin and former business partner Terence Loh. The Straits Times understands from sources that Mr Nelson Loh is in China.