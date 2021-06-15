THE BIG STORY

Singapore cautiously lifts Covid-19 curbs

Singapore cautiously lifted some of its Covid-19 restrictions yesterday after close to a month of being on heightened alert. It allowed larger groups to gather and indicated it would take the same graduated approach to reopening its schools, with students to be allowed back only progressively once the June school holidays end.

SINGAPORE

Companies fined $75,000 for personal data lapses

Several companies have been fined $75,000 for breaches and lapses affecting over 600,000 people's personal data, including names, contact numbers and financial information. This included the data of 98,000 Ministry of Defence staff and Singapore Armed Forces servicemen exposed during a breach in 2019.

WORLD

Netanyahu ousted as Israeli Parliament votes in new govt

The long and divisive reign of Mr Benjamin Netanyahu, the dominant Israeli politician of the past generation, officially ended on Sunday night, at least for the time being, as the country's Parliament gave its vote of confidence to a precarious coalition government stitched together by widely disparate anti-Netanyahu forces.

WORLD

Suu Kyi's trial begins; junta witnesses testify

The trial of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi got under way yesterday, more than four months after a military coup, with junta witnesses testifying that the Nobel laureate flouted coronavirus restrictions and illegally imported walkie-talkies. Ms Suu Kyi's lawyers have said they expect the trial to wrap up by July 26.

SINGAPORE

E-scooter and e-bike riders must pass theory test

Users of power-assisted bicycles and e-scooters will have to pass a mandatory online theory test by the end of the year in order to continue using them in public spaces. The Land Transport Authority, which announced details of the test yesterday, said those who pass will receive a digital certificate with no expiry date.

BUSINESS

Jokowi endorses two SEZs in Batam

Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially granted special economic zone (SEZ) status to a technological park and an aircraft maintenance facility in Batam to jump-start economic recovery there amid the pandemic, which has had a bruising impact on South-east Asia's largest economy.