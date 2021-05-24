THE BIG STORY

More people topped up CPF savings last year

More people sought to tap the benefits of the Central Provident Fund (CPF) last year to stretch their savings amid the pandemic's uncertainties. The number of members who topped up their own or their loved ones' CPF retirement savings was nearly 40 per cent higher last year, compared with 2019.

THE BIG STORY

Ring-fencing intensified to avoid 2nd circuit breaker

Ring-fencing strategies that aim to limit Covid-19 transmissions and contain their spread have been intensified recently, helping Singapore stave off a second circuit breaker for now. Experts note that larger areas are now being closed off and more people are made to undergo swab testing for the virus.

WORLD

Egypt working to preserve tenuous ceasefire in Gaza

Egyptian mediators are trying to maintain a tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants, as officials assess the damage in Gaza after 11 days of fighting. A delegation has been shuttling between Israel and Gaza to firm up the truce, which includes aid for Palestinians in the area. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to visit Israel and the West Bank this week.

SINGAPORE

Migrant worker salary issues on the rise: NGO

The Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home) said cases of false declaration of migrant worker salaries have been increasing as more employers and agents become aware of loopholes. Last year, it handled 274 cases involving such issues, a 24.5 per cent increase from the 220 cases it had in 2019.

SCIENCE

Tapping new vaccine info to optimise roll-out here

Singapore's growing knowledge of vaccines in real-life experience has enabled the country to refine their use. As the Republic faces a surge in cases, this understanding has allowed decision-makers here to make timely and rational adjustments to vaccine deployment policies, to optimise public health protection.

LIFE

Karaoke chain to close all 8 outlets here this month

Manekineko, a major karaoke chain, has decided to close all eight of its outlets here this month. In an announcement on Facebook, the chain said: "Karaoke Manekineko would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude and thanks to all customers who gave support to us. It is not goodbye; it is until we meet again."