THE BIG STORY

Plans unveiled for S'pore's post-pandemic economy

A post-coronavirus Singapore is one that breaks new ground in the digital space to offer unlimited opportunities for its businesses and people, and collaborates closely with them to be sustainable and stronger together. This is the vision put forward by the Emerging Stronger Taskforce for Singapore's post-pandemic economy.

Air travel bubble between S'pore, HK delayed again

The air travel bubble to allow for quarantine-free travel between Singapore and Hong Kong will be delayed again, after a spike in Covid-19 cases here. Both cities agreed to defer the launch of the initiative to protect the health of travellers and the public in these two places, the Ministry of Transport said.

WORLD

Covid-19 cases hit new daily high in Thailand

Thailand saw its single biggest daily spike in Covid-19 cases yesterday, stemming largely from outbreaks in its overcrowded prisons. The record number of infections came just as the Thai government allowed dining in at restaurants, with up to 25 per cent their capacity, in the most-affected provinces from yesterday.

SCIENCE

1 in 2 firms here sped up AI roll-out, survey finds

Almost half of IT professionals in Singapore said their firms had quickened the roll-out of artificial intelligence (AI) tools following the pandemic, a recent survey found. Popular AI tools include virtual assistants or chatbots and data security threat detectors, as the pandemic forced more work to go remote.

SPORT

Ilhan Fandi gets call-up for World Cup qualifiers

Ilhan Fandi, 18, is set to join brothers Ikhsan, 22, and Irfan, 23, in becoming a Lion after the third son of Singapore legend Fandi Ahmad was yesterday included in Tatsuma Yoshida's 26-man squad for next month's 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The Lions will travel to Saudi Arabia to take on Palestine, Uzbekistan and the hosts.

LIFE

Mexico wins this year's Miss Universe pageant

Miss Mexico was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday in Florida, after fellow contestant Miss Myanmar used her stage time to draw attention to the military coup. Ms Andrea Meza, 26, finished first, ahead of the Brazilian and Peruvian finalists, as the pageant returned after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.