Must - reads

THE BIG STORY

As Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) restructures its media business, its objective remains the same - to preserve trusted, quality newspapers in all four languages and sustain them over the long term, said Mr Khaw Boon Wan, who will chair the new entity, at a townhall with SPH staff yesterday.

A construction firm was given the maximum fine of $1 million over the 2017 Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) viaduct collapse that left one worker dead and 10 injured. Two of its senior staff were jailed. They had recklessly endangered the workers after failing to call for all work to be stopped even when cracks on crucial brackets were spotted.

WORLD

India's coronavirus death toll crossed a quarter of a million yesterday in the deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began, as the disease rampaged through the countryside, overloading a fragile rural healthcare system.

Boosted by highly infectious variants, the second wave had erupted in February to inundate hospitals and medical staff, as well as crematoriums and mortuaries.

OPINION

Asean is in a bind and it needs to act fast before the political stalemate in Myanmar descends into a violent splintering of the country, but any intervention is likely to be fraught with tough negotiations and setbacks before any resolution is in sight, says associate editor Ravi Velloor, adding that expectations must be kept realistic.

SINGAPORE

Every Singaporean aged between seven and 20 will receive $200 in their Edusave account or Post-Secondary Education Account by the end of the month. The one-off top-up will be credited directly to the recipients' accounts and no action is required from them, said the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Education.

BUSINESS



ST PHOTO: YONG LI XUAN



VF Corporation, which owns apparel brands such as The North Face, Timberland, Vans and Supreme, is relocating its Asia-Pacific headquarters for global product supply from Hong Kong to Singapore, in a move that could create over 250 new jobs here. The new office is at Paya Lebar Quarter.

