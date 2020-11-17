THE BIG STORY

More curbs as Covid-19 cases surge in Europe, US

Covid-19 cases are soaring, hitting new records in the United States and pushing some European countries back into lockdowns. The US surpassed 11 million cases on Sunday and has seen more than 246,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Is the mink coronavirus strain cause for alarm?

Denmark has urged its farmers to cull their minks to contain a mutated strain of coronavirus that was detected at mink farms and has spread to people. The Straits Times speaks to Professor Wang Linfa, director of the emerging infectious diseases programme at Duke-NUS Medical School, to find out how diseases spread between people and animals, and if this latest development is cause for alarm.

Gardens by the Bay staff to be cross-trained in various roles

Staff at Gardens by the Bay will soon undergo training to help them adapt to changing manpower needs in multiple areas at the attraction. As a start, 120 staff from various departments will be cross-trained in guest relations management, security operations compliance and customer experience. They will then form a central pool of workers who can be deployed in a flexible manner.

WORLD

Trump makes a few slips on not conceding defeat

President Donald Trump has yet to admit defeat in the US election. But with a word here, a slip there, he is raising the prospect ever more plainly. In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Trump appeared accidentally to acknowledge Mr Joe Biden's victory - before quickly reversing course to claim he won.

SINGAPORE

Wrongly imposed gag order quashed by High Court

A gag order that was wrongly imposed in June by a magistrate in the case of a man who killed his two-year-old daughter - a year after their names had been published in the media - was quashed by the High Court yesterday. The prosecution, in asking for the error to be corrected, said that there was public interest in identifying the offender, Johnboy John Teo.

TECH

Ransomware attacks spike in Singapore

Cyber attacks have intensified in the first 10 months of this year, with many more businesses in Singapore reporting being held to ransom by malware. The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore received 61 reports of ransomware attacks from January to last month, almost twice the 35 cases reported for the whole of last year.