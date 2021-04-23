THE BIG STORY

S'pore to bar visitors from India as cases there surge

All long-term pass holders and short-term visitors who have travelled to India in the past 14 days will no longer be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore, as the country goes on "heightened alert" against the coronavirus. The move takes effect from 11.59pm today, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong.

WORLD

India logs world's biggest one-day jump in virus cases

India yesterday posted the world's biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases, with the number surging beyond 300,000 as a deadlier second wave showed no signs of abating. The nation, which has the second-largest outbreak globally, reported 314,835 new infections, pushing the total to almost 16 million cases.

SINGAPORE

'Mini-museums' display heritage of seven shops in Kampong Glam

Seven new "mini-museums" are popping up in the Kampong Glam area in front of shops that are notable for their distinctive history and practices.

These collaborations with selected shop owners are part of the National Heritage Board's efforts to tell the stories of local shops with at least three decades of history, which are often family-run.

SINGAPORE

To reduce flooding, tackle the root cause

Flooded pavements across Singapore have raised the question: Going forward, can such events be prevented altogether? Determining whether existing measures are enough to prevent flash floods from happening again warrants consideration of the root cause, says environment correspondent Audrey Tan.

SPORT

Cop is first Covid-19 case in Tokyo Olympics torch relay

A police officer who was directing traffic is the first coronavirus case from the Tokyo Olympics torch relay. The man, who is in his 30s, had been helping with the relay in Japan's island of Shikoku. Meanwhile, Tokyo is poised for another state of emergency even as the organisers step up Games preparations.

LIFE

Plan a weekend of fun with these beats and eats

The Straits Times' dining and entertainment guide takes a look at a range of activities to fill your weekend, including an online concert helmed by Checkpoint Theatre associate artist Weish Earth Day specials on television and a fine dining experience from a restaurant's latest degustation menu.