THE BIG STORY

S'pore to face more rainfall, rising seas, warn experts

Climate change is causing waters to rise in and around Singapore - and the flash floods that recently hit the city were just one symptom of a warming world. Climate change will bring more bouts of intense rainfall that could overwhelm drainage systems, and is driving up sea levels - a threat to low-lying Singapore - experts said.

WORLD

Australia eyes S'pore travel as bubble with NZ opens

The opening of the travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand has led to tearful reunions and the excited resumption of overseas holidays. The excitement quickly raised hopes in Australia's hard-hit travel sector about the possibility of opening to other destinations, particularly Singapore.

WORLD

Ex-police officer guilty of murdering George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of killing an unarmed black man, Mr George Floyd, when he knelt on the man's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds last year. As the verdict was read, a crowd near the crime scene reacted with cheers and hugs.

SINGAPORE

Lawyer Kwa Kim Li to face disciplinary probe

Lawyer Kwa Kim Li will face disciplinary proceedings over complaints about her handling of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew's wills. The complaints against Ms Kwa, a managing partner of Lee and Lee, were filed on Sept 15, 2019 by Mr Lee's two younger children, who are executors of his estate.

BUSINESS

Ministry of Food to wind up after failing to pay debt

Home-grown restaurant chain Ministry of Food is winding up after failing to pay a debt of $200,000. The sum was a friendly, interest-free loan from Mr Chua Ngak Hwee to the company in 2019. Mr Chua, co-founder of medical device company Healthstats, sued Ministry of Food last month when it failed to repay the debt.

OPINION

Afghanistan: What next for its neighbours?

US President Joe Biden has ordered the withdrawal of the 2,500 or so American troops that remain in Afghanistan after the two-decade-long Operation Enduring Freedom. Security calculations in Pakistan and China will also require a review, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.