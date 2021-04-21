THE BIG STORY

S'pore tightens curbs on travellers from India

Travel restrictions on foreigners coming to Singapore from India are being tightened amid the worsening Covid-19 situation and the emergence of new variants there. The number of entry approvals for foreigners who have recent travel history to India is being reduced with immediate effect.







Bangladeshi worker dies after lorry accident on PIE

A 33-year-old Bangladeshi man, who was one of 17 migrant workers travelling in the back of a lorry, died after the vehicle collided with a stationary tipper truck (above) on the Pan-Island Expressway early yesterday morning. A 36-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.







US to call out countries that hurt climate change efforts

America will challenge countries that are setting back global efforts to combat climate change, said United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken (above) on Monday. Washington will call out countries that rely heavily on coal, invest in new coal factories or permit massive deforestation, he added.







Community pantries pop up across the Philippines

What started last week as a modest effort by a young furniture designer to help the needy has become more than just an act of charity. It is now a grassroots movement. There are now more than 100 "community pantries" - carts where people can leave food items for those in need - across the Philippines, and more are sprouting up everywhere.

Set more ambitious goals to combat climate change

Tomorrow, United States President Joe Biden will gather 40 national leaders for a two-day virtual climate summit. Given the dire state of affairs on the climate front, countries should aim to make more ambitious commitments to reduce their carbon dioxide emissions, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.







Ex-teacher gets caning, corrective training

A former primary school teacher, who was jailed twice for sexually preying on teenage boys, committed similar offences again and was sentenced to six strokes of the cane and eight years of corrective training. Chock Soon Seng (above), now 43, pleaded guilty last month to four counts of sexual penetration involving two underage boys.