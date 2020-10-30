THE BIG STORY

S'pore to open doors to China, Victoria travellers

Travellers from China and Australia's state of Victoria will be allowed to fly into Singapore from next Friday without the need for quarantine, provided they pass a Covid-19 test on arrival. The move is significant for Singapore and its aviation sector, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung told The Straits Times. A1

Long queues at Marsiling to collect tokens

Long queues formed at Marsiling Community Club yesterday as national distribution of TraceTogether tokens resumed in a limited fashion. Marsiling is the first community centre where tokens are available again, after distribution was halted on Wednesday.

Breath test may be on trial at public locations

Talks are ongoing between the Ministry of Health and the developers of a Covid-19 "breathalyser" test kit that gives results in less than a minute to see if the tests - which are non-invasive - can be deployed in public places in the coming months.

Power shifts in the Indo-Pacific

While the United States remains the most powerful country in the region, it registered the largest fall in relative power of any Indo-Pacific country this year, while China held its ground. But although China is gaining inexorably on the US, it is not without its vulnerabilities, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Trump presses on with rallies even as cases surge

With less than a week before election day, United States President Donald Trump held in-person campaign rallies in Arizona on Wednesday despite a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country and criticism that he is prioritising his re-election above the health of his supporters.

Coral reef taller than Petronas Towers found

Scientists have discovered a massive coral reef - higher than the Empire State Building - at the northern tip of the Great Barrier Reef. The reef, which is about 500m high, is also taller than the 305m-tall Sydney Tower and the 452m-high Petronas Twin Towers.