Muslims in Singapore to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri on March 21: Mufti

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Singapore’s top Islamic leader called on Muslims to “make the most of the month of Ramadan that has not left us yet by multiplying our good deeds and prayers”.

SINGAPORE – Muslims here will be celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri on March 21, Singapore’s top Islamic leader announced on March 19.

The crescent moon for the month of Syawal was positioned too low above Singapore’s horizon at sunset on the evening of March 19 and could not possibly be sighted, based on the imkanur rukyah criteria agreed upon by MABIMS member countries, said Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir in a media statement.

He added: “This means that tomorrow marks the completion of the month of Ramadan at 30 days for us in Singapore, and the beginning of the month of Syawal for the year 1447H falls on the day after tomorrow, Saturday, March 21.”

The MABIMS framework aims to foster informal cooperation on religious affairs among its member countries – Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

The imkanur rukyah astronomy calculation method is based on more than 700 data points of crescent moon sightings from around the world. It considers two parameters during sunset on the 29th day of the month: the elevation of the crescent moon, which must exceed three degrees, and the degree of elongation of the sun and the moon, which must exceed 6.4 degrees.

Dr Nazirudin also called on Muslims to “make the most of the month of Ramadan that has not left us yet by multiplying our good deeds and prayers”.

“I also take this opportunity to wish all Muslims in Singapore: ‘Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri’,” he said.

“May we welcome the arrival of the month of Syawal with full gratitude and further strengthen the bonds of kinship and compassion for one another.”