Muslims in Singapore to celebrate Hari Raya Haji on May 27: Mufti

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Hari Raya Haji, celebrated on the 10th day of Zulhijjah, coincides with the haj pilgrimage to Mecca. In Singapore, it will fall on May 27.

SINGAPORE – Muslims in Singapore will celebrate Hari Raya Haji on May 27, the country’s top Islamic leader announced on May 17.

Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, the Mufti of Singapore, said in a media statement that the month of Zulhijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar, will begin on May 18.

Astronomical calculations showed that the crescent moon of Zulhijjah stayed above Singapore’s horizon after sunset on May 17, meaning that May 17 will be the final day of the current month, Zulkaedah, said Dr Nazirudin.

Hari Raya Haji, also known as Eid al-Adha or the Great Day of Sacrifice, is celebrated on the 10th day of Zulhijjah and marks the end of the haj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Therefore, Hari Raya Haji will fall on May 27 in Singapore.

In a statement, Dr Nazirudin said: “Let us fill these sacred and blessed days of Zulhijjah by increasing our acts of worship and good deeds.” He also wished all pilgrims a safe and blessed haj.

All 900 Muslim pilgrims from Singapore have departed for the annual haj, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore said earlier on May 14.

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said in a Facebook post on May 17 that he had met some Singaporean pilgrims in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

He is leading his first haj delegation since taking on the Muslim Affairs portfolio in May 2025.

He added: “They are settling well and acclimatising to Saudi’s weather as they prepare for the days ahead.”