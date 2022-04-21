Muslims in Singapore have demonstrated resilience in the face of Covid-19: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - The Muslim community here has demonstrated resilience throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and this year's Ramadan is special as programmes in mosques resume some normalcy after two challenging years, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

Thanking the community for their efforts, PM Lee on Thursday (April 21) also expressed his appreciation for Singapore's faith leaders and the work that they have done to preserve racial and religious harmony in the country.

Speaking at a break fast event organised by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) at the Al-Muttaqin Mosque in Ang Mo Kio, PM Lee noted that more Muslims have been able to visit mosques, with Friday, and tarawih or nightly prayers returning to near-normal for the first time since Covid-19.

Muslims here understood the public health challenge by adapting their practices to comply with national guidelines, he said. "Let me thank the Muslim community for your sacrifices and understanding, and for cooperating with the authorities as we worked together to manage the pandemic."

For instance, mosques here made the effort to ensure that prayers were conducted safely, so as to keep the virus at bay.

Religious programmes and donations were held online so that the community could participate actively and safely. These efforts will now be built upon so more Muslims can view, participate and benefit from them.

"This demonstrates clearly the community's resilience in the face of uncertainties, and bodes well for the future," said PM Lee.

He specifically thanked Islamic religious teachers, Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, as well as Muis' fatwa committee - a group of senior Islamic scholars that decides on religious rulings here - for providing guidance that was appropriate to Singapore's context.

Touching on the importance of faith leaders in strengthening social bonds, PM Lee said Singapore's inter-racial and inter-religious harmony is hard-earned and precious.

He commended faith leaders for rallying together to nurture this harmony and make contributions beyond their own religions, including by celebrating each other's festivals - just like how leaders of other faiths took part in the buka puasa event on Thursday.

Through leading by example to bring about positive change to society, strengthen mutual respect and reinforce common values across religions, a "reservoir of trust and respect" is built, which Singapore will need to draw and build on in times of crisis.

"I hope we will continue these efforts to strengthen our multiracial and multi-religious harmony, as one cohesive and united people so that Singapore can continue to thrive and succeed for many more years to come," said PM Lee.