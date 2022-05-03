Muslims gather in large groups for Hari Raya prayers, home visits for the first time in 3 years

SINGAPORE - Muslims in Singapore marked Hari Raya Aidilfitri with customary prayers early on Tuesday (May 3), congregating in large groups at mosques islandwide for the first time in three years to celebrate the religious holiday.

With most Covid-19 restrictions, including capacity limits on congregational worship services, lifted since April 26, thousands braved the rain in the early morning to join the prayer sessions after first booking a slot online.

The wearing of face masks indoors and the need to check in using SafeEntry were reminders that the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet over, but the mood at the mosques was a joyous one as worshippers came dressed to the nines and exchanged greetings and hugs with family and friends.

Madam Rossnani Abdullah, 64, a patient relations executive and a volunteer at Sultan Mosque in Kampong Glam, said: "It has been more than two years since we were able to come back here physically on Hari Raya. I feel emotional and very blessed."

Capacity limits for congregational worship services were imposed from 2020 as Singapore worked to contain the pandemic. Muslims were advised against visits or gatherings to mark Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which fell on May 24, after circuit breaker restrictions were introduced that year.

Last year, celebrations were also muted as the holiday, which fell on May 13, took place amid a wave of Delta variant infections.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said this year's Hari Raya felt lively and special with the easing of restrictions, and Muslims here were able to return to more normality for the first time since the pandemic started.

"The last two years have been a very challenging and difficult time. Thank you for your sacrifices and understanding," Mr Lee said.