Muslims can break fast with free snack packs on offer at 60 FairPrice outlets

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Muslim customers can collect their refreshments 30 minutes before and after Buka Puasa.

SINGAPORE – Muslims preparing to break their fast can dig into a snack pack that will be given out at 60 FairPrice outlets throughout the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The snack pack – containing a drink and fruits or biscuits – will be given out daily by staff and volunteers about 30 minutes before it is time to break fast, and for another 30 minutes after.

Muslims can choose to get, for instance, an apple, dates or biscuits. Drinks they can choose from include lychee rose tea, milk or water.

In a statement on Feb 19, FairPrice Group said it is giving out 80,000 buka puasa refreshment sets in 2026, up from 75,000 sets in 2025. Buka puasa means break fast in Malay.

The initiative will run from Feb 19 to March 20, it added.

FairPrice said: “This effort aims to provide more nutritious options for Muslim customers when they break fast.”

The FairPrice Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the supermarket giant, will also be distributing 500 Ramadan care packs to beneficiaries of Mendaki, a community self-help group.

The packs will include fresh apples, dates, fresh milk, cooking paste and other break-fast essentials.

FairPrice will also be offering discounts on Hari Raya festive items until March 25. Hari Raya Puasa this year falls on March 21.

There will be 35 FairPrice stores around the island featuring Hari Raya bazaars offering ready-to-eat festive treats, condiments, frozen processed food, desserts and Hari Raya decorations.