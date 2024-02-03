Muslims are allowed to eat cultivated meat as long as all sources are halal: Muis

SINGAPORE - Amid the global push for more sustainable food solutions, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has declared that cultivated meat is generally halal, and Muslims are allowed to consume it – provided all conditions are fulfilled.

The fatwa, issued on Feb 3, said cultivated meat can be considered halal if the cells are sourced from animals that Muslims are allowed to consume, and there is no mixing of non-halal components in the production process.

Cultivated, or lab-grown, meat is an alternative source of meat that is produced by cultivating animal cells directly, as opposed to conventionally obtained farmed animal meat.

“Novel foods, which can be produced through more environmentally sustainable means compared to traditional agriculture and aquaculture, offer a practical way to contribute to environmental sustainability,” Muis said in a statement.

The religious guidance on the consumption of cultivated meat products was developed due to questions of permissibility for Muslims after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) approved the sale of such products here in 2020, said Muis.

While still in the developmental stage, with the eventual emergence of novel foods, it was necessary to have a clear religious position early on whether such foods were allowed to be consumed, it added.

The Fatwa Committee supported by the Office of the Mufti conducted its research on novel foods and cultivated meat, and consulted various stakeholders like the SFA, industry players and scientists. It also visited the local manufacturing facility that produces cultivated meat to have a first-hand view of how cultivated meat is produced.

It said it would work with relevant government agencies such as SFA and members of the industry to develop guidelines for the halal certification of cultivated meat.

It added that the fatwa on cultivated meat was underpinned by the Islamic principles that it serves to preserve human life and protect the environment. “The fatwa also considers the Islamic legal principle that unless proven otherwise, whatever is beneficial is permissible,” it said.

“In all cases, Muslim consumers make their own informed choice whether to patronise any halal-certified eating establishment or consume any halal-certified food product,” it said.

“Similarly for cultivated meat, if it is halal-certified, Singapore Muslims can choose whether to consume or otherwise.”