Muslim pilgrims from Singapore to pay more for the haj in 2023

SINGAPORE - Muslim pilgrims planning to perform the haj in 2023 will have to pay $1,500 more on average, as compared with the last five years.

The cheapest package for Haj 2023 - which will take place in June - is $8,490 per person, while the average package price per person is around $14,150, excluding emergency medical assistance and airfare.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said on Friday that letters of offer will be sent out to 900 prospective pilgrims via SMS and email. The places will be allocated to those who have already registered and can meet the conditions and requirements for the 2023 pilgrimage.

Those who receive the offer are to book through 13 travel agents authorised by Muis, with a total of 30 Haj packages on offer.

“Muis advises pilgrims to evaluate the approved Haj packages carefully based on individual needs and affordability before deciding on their preferred Haj packages,” the statement said.

It added: “Pilgrims are also advised to read and understand the contents of the Haj Package Purchase Contract, in particularly the ‘payment schedule’ before signing it.”

The approved travel agents have also been advised to explain the full details of the contract.

The haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and Muslims who are physically and financially able to do so are expected to perform the pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia at least once in their lifetime.

Muis announced last month that Singapore’s allocation for the annual pilgrimage was 900 places, the same number as last year and before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singapore was initially allocated 407 places last year, but that quota was later increased.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli had signed last month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia an agreement for the 2023 pilgrimage with Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al Rabiah.

“Dr Tawfiq assured me that he and his team understand the strong aspiration of our prospective pilgrims and will review Singapore’s requests for more Haj places,” Mr Masagos said in a Facebook post then.

The authorised travel agents for Haj 2023 are: AQ Travel & Tours, Azza Travel & Tours, Evershine Travel & Services, Hagel Travel & Tours, Hahnemann Travel & Tours, Halijah Travels, Hamidah Travel & Tours, Jalaluddin Travel & Services, Noor Mohamad Services & Travel, Nurhikmah Travel & Tours, Sha Travel & Tour, Shahidah Travel & Tours. and TM Fouzy Travel and Tours.

For more information about the authorised travel agents and approved Haj packages, pilgrims can visit go.gov.sg/haj2023packages