Muslim fasting month of Ramadan to start on Feb 19

Raul Dancel

SINGAPORE – Muslims in Singapore will begin fasting for the holy month of Ramadan on Feb 19, the Mufti said.

The Mufti of Singapore, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, said astronomical calculations showed that the crescent moon was not visible at sunset on Feb 17 because it set four minutes earlier than the sun.

That means Feb 18 marks the completion of the month of Syaaban at 30 days, he added, referring to the Islamic calendar.

“Therefore, I am pleased to declare that the beginning of Ramadan for the year 1447H falls on the day after tomorrow on Thursday, Feb 19,” said the Mufti in a statement on Feb 17.

He also sent greetings to the Muslim community in Singapore for a blessed Ramadan and urged Muslims to use the sacred month to strengthen faith and devotion through prayer, gratitude and acts of charity.

Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month in the Muslim calendar, during which Muslims are required to abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk.

