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Muslim couples to get early support for parenthood journey as pilot programme is made permanent

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ST20260510_202683800454/Jasel Poh/KGARIF10 (Left to right) ARIF programme beneficiaries Nurashima Binte Kamal, her husband Daud Bin Basan, and their son Muhammad Miqdad Bin Dau speaking to the Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs, Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim at Project ARIF Appreciation Ceremony and the Launch of ARIF's New Chapter at Yusof Ishak Mosque on May 10, 2026.

ARIF programme beneficiaries (from left) Nurashima Kamal, her husband Daud Basan, and their son Miqdad Daud speaking with Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim on May 10.

ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

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  • The ARIF pilot programme for Muslim couples on parenthood is now permanent, supporting pre-pregnancy to early childhood for a strong start in life.
  • ARIF will integrate into Bersamamu for easier access, led by AMP Singapore from June 2026, collaborating with MUIS, KKH and other partners.
  • Since 2020, ARIF supported 12,000 persons, including 5,175 couples with health booklets, offering holistic advice blending Muslim beliefs and medical knowledge.

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SINGAPORE – A pilot programme that prepares Muslim couples for parenthood and family life will become a permanent fixture in a broader programme that supports such couples from before their marriage to two years after their solemnisation.

Called Achieving Resilient and Inspiring Families (ARIF), the programme focuses on issues relating to pre-pregnancy, pregnancy, parenting and early childhood, said Acting Minister-in-charge for Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim at an ARIF event in Yusof Ishak Mosque on May 10.

The ARIF programme, which was started as a pilot in September 2020, will now come under Bersamamu (Malay for “With You”), an initiative under the Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM) that was launched in 2019 and supports Muslim couples through their marriage journey and early years of family life.

Prof Faishal said by bringing ARIF under Bersamamu, couples will get support earlier, and also be able to access resources more easily.

“The aim is simple: to better prepare parents, and give every child the strongest possible start in life,” he said.

Prof Faishal announced that AMP Singapore – otherwise known as the Association of Muslim Professionals – will be appointed to lead the ARIF programme from June 2026.

He said AMP Singapore brings deep expertise in strengthening families and providing community-based support, and will work with other partners – including the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS), the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, ROMM, mosques and the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) – to deliver the programme.

Prof Faishal added that this demonstrates M3+ in action – referring to self-help group Mendaki, MUIS and the People’s Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council (MESRA) working with other partners to support the Malay/Muslim community.

He said since ARIF was started, 12,000 persons have been supported through public education talks.

Among them were 5,175 couples who received a maternal and child health booklet that contained tips, checklists and information of newborns’ milestones to guide them in their parenthood journey.

Another 124 marriage solemnisers and mosque staff were trained by the KKH to support families through key milestones in life.

Prof Faishal said ARIF’s support has reached about 200 babies, of whom about half are involved in an ongoing research programme by the KKH that assesses how early indicators such as immunisation, breastfeeding and parental involvement can benefit children in their infancy.

Associate Professor Suzanna Sulaiman, deputy chairman of KKH’s obstetrics and gynaecology division, said issues raised by couples who attended the ARIF pilot programmes were wide-ranging, including medical matters such as subfertility, recurrent miscarriages, men asking about how they can better support their wives, and couples asking about finances.

Prof Suzanna, who is KKH’s lead for the ARIF programme, said it is hence helpful that the programme has had a panel of stakeholders with expertise in various areas, such that couples are supported holistically.

Ms Nurashima Kamal, 34, attended her first ARIF programme – a Ramadan breastfeeding event – just weeks before she delivered her first child in February 2025.

She said she appreciates being able to seek advice that blends Muslim beliefs with medical knowledge.

For instance, she was able to get medical advice on Muslim rituals, such as the timing of circumcision for her son.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.